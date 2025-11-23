Jaxon Smith-Njigba has another big day, Seahawks win 30-24

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba set a franchise record and he remains on pace for an NFL record.

Smith-Njigba had eight catches for 167 yards against the Titans and now has 1,313 receiving yards for the season. That breaks the franchise record that Smith-Njigba’s former teammate DK Metcalf set in 2020 and Smith-Njigba is also on pace to become the first player with 2,000 receiving yards in a single season.

Two of Smith-Njigba’s catches went for touchdowns in a 30-24 win that pushes the Seahawks to 8-3 on the season. Last Sunday’s loss to the Rams means they’ll remain in second place regardless of what the Rams do against the Buccaneers on Sunday night, but the win was a good rebound from that result and a boost to their overall playoff chances.

Smith-Njigba has picked up at least 79 receiving yards in each game this season and he almost matched that on his first touchdown catch. It was a 63-yard strike from quarterback Sam Darnold and the wideout would take on a 56-yarder on the first play of the third quarter.

Week 13 will have the Seahawks back home to reunite Darnold with the Vikings. Darnold was 16-of-26 for 244 yards on Sunday and Kenneth Walker ran 11 times for 71 yards, but the team’s

Smith-Njigba’s second score put the Seahawks up 23-3 in the third quarter and the Seahawks were pretty quiet from that point. Titans rookie Chimere Dike returned a punt 90 yards for a score, Cam Ward scored his first NFL rushing touchdown and Dike caught a touchdown with 43 seconds left to play to bring the Titans within six points. The Seahawks were able to recover the onside kick and close out the win.

Ward was 28-of-42 for 256 yards and he ran for a team-high 37 yards, which makes for a bit of a silver lining on a day when his team fell to 1-10. He’ll try to build on the effort against the Jaguars in Tennessee next weekend.