Jaxon Smith-Njigba signs his extension: It’s an honor; it’s a blessing

The Seahawks traded DK Metcalf in the 2025 offseason to make Jaxon Smith-Njigba their No. 1 wide receiver. The move turned out beautifully for them and for Smith-Njigba.

The Seahawks won the Super Bowl as Smith-Njigba became an All-Pro, the Offensive Player of the Year and a Seahawks record-holder.

On Wednesday, he officially became the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.

Smith-Njigba signed his four-year, $168.6 million extension, which will keep him under contract through 2031.

“It’s an honor; it’s a blessing,” Smith-Njigba told John Boyle of the team website. “I feel like I was definitely drafted to Seattle for a reason. It’s become home, and it’s just a blessing to come back and be a part of a great staff, a great team, great coaches and a great community. So, I couldn’t ask for more from a city and an organization.”

He set franchise records with 119 catches for 1,793 yards and added 10 touchdowns in 2025.

“Man, it’s been a blur,” Smith-Njigba said of the past year. “Just a celebration. What a great year. I’m just thankful I could stay healthy and see all this through. It’s truly a blessing, and it takes so many people that are part of my journey that I’m so thankful for. Just to be able to celebrate all of these cool achievements with them, it’s a blessing.”