Jaxson Dart on John Harbaugh: I couldn’t think of a better coach to play for

Quarterback Jaxson Dart has been in the building with new Giants head coach John Harbaugh for over a month now.

The young signal-caller is picking up what Harbaugh has been putting down when it comes to trying to set the tone for the upcoming season.

This week, Dart told Jordan Raanan of ESPN that each day, Harbaugh has been preaching how he’s expecting the Giants to be a physical and violent kind of team in 2026 and beyond.

“That’s the style he wants us to play at,” Dart said. “He has the right guys here for it and I just think that what he wants to do is what everybody on this team wants to be about. We’re hungry to win and I couldn’t think of a better coach to play for.”

Dart also noted his excitement for New York’s offense to enter the season healthy, after players like receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo weren’t about to finish the season due to injury.

“I just think we’re very versatile. I think it starts there,” Dart said of the offense, coordinated by Matt Nagy. “And then the other thing is, I just can’t wait for all my boys to be back healthy. I’m excited for the pieces we’ve brought in. They’re going to help us a ton. And we’re just going to be a physical, violent team. That goes on the offensive side of the ball, defensive side of the ball, and special teams.

“So, the boys and I can’t wait to get out there.”

In 14 appearances with 12 starts as a rookie, Dart completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,272 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 487 yards with nine TDs.