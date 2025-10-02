Jaxson Dart on Saints not picking him: Always a chip on your shoulder

The Saints drafted offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the ninth overall pick and waited until the second round to select a quarterback, Tyler Shough, with the 40th overall pick. The Giants selected Jaxson Dart 25th overall.

Dart made his first start for the Giants on Sunday, a 21-18 upset of the Chargers, while Shough has seen only three snaps in mop-up duty.

The Giants play the Saints on Sunday, and Dart admits he hasn’t forgotten the quarterback-needy Saints passed on him. (Of course, the Giants passed on Dart, too, by picking defensive end Abdul Carter with the third overall pick.)

“There is always a chip on your shoulder any time something like that happens,” Dart said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “But yeah, I’m just going to go out there and play as hard as I can.”

The Saints showed interest in Dart, who had multiple visits with the team in the pre-draft process. They had Dart believing he might end up in New Orleans.

“Yeah, I felt like my visit with them went good,” Dart said. “You kind of have thoughts in your head about what options are realistic, and I felt that was a place that could’ve panned out. But things didn’t work out that way.”

Dart ended up where he needed to be and where he most wanted to be.

“I love it here. There’s not a place that I’d rather be,” Dart said. “I love just how passionate people are outside the facility, in the facility. I like the attitude the East Coasters have. It’s a lot of fun. So I love it.”