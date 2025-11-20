Jaxson Dart remains a limited participant in Giants practice

The Giants had quarterback Jaxson Dart on the practice field again on Thursday.

Dart was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. Dart remains in the concussion protocol, but still has time to get cleared in order to make the start against the Lions this Sunday.

The Giants got wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness), and cornerback Rico Payton (illness) back as limited participants in practice.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), tight end Thomas Fidone (foot), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (personal), and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) remained out of practice. Cornerback Deonte Banks (hip), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), cornerback Nic Jones (hamstring), safety Tyler Nubin (neck), and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe, elbow) were limited for the second day in a row. Running back Eric Gray (knee) was listed as a full participant.