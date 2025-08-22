Jaxson Dart shines again with 81 passing yards, TD in limited action

Giants coach Brian Daboll insists Russell Wilson is the team’s starting quarterback. It makes sense with the Giants opening the season with the Commanders, Cowboys, Chiefs and Chargers.

But circle Oct. 5 on the calendar.

That’s when Dart could take over as the starter.

He showed again Thursday night that the lights aren’t too bright, completing 6 of 12 passes for 81 yards and a 7-yard touchdown to tight end Greg Dulcich. Giants receivers dropped five passes, including two by Beaux Collins and two by Jalin Hyatt.

Dart played four series but didn’t get through the fourth after taking a hard hit following a 23-yard run. On fourth-and-4, Dart scrambled for 23 yards but instead of sliding, he took a hit from Jack Gibbens. Jameis Winston replaced Dart and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Hyatt on the next play.

That was Dart’s only mistake.

He needed a concussion check and did not return, even though he was cleared to come back.

The first-round pick finished the preseason 32-of-47 for 372 yards and three touchdowns in three games.

“He played well,” Daboll said on the Prime broadcast. “I’d like him to slide on that long run. He got the wind knocked out of him there.”