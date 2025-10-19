Jaxson Dart TD pass stakes Giants to 7-0 lead in Denver

The Giants are out to an early lead in Denver.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart ended the team’s third offensive possession with a 44-yard touchdown strike to tight end Daniel Bellinger. It was Bellinger’s first touchdown since the 2022 season and they lead the Broncos 7-0 with 6:54 to go in the first quarter.

Dart also hit wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson for a 23-yard gain earlier in the drive and is now 4-of-9 for 90 yards.

The Broncos have punted both times they’ve had the ball and will be looking for better results from Bo Nix the rest of the way as they try to improve to 5-2 on Sunday.