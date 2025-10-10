 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Jaxson Dart’s TD pass gives Giants a 13-3 lead

  
Published October 9, 2025 08:43 PM

Jaxson Dart is shredding the Eagles defense.

Only 4:22 after he ran for a 20-yard touchdown, Dart threw a 35-yard touchdown to WanDale Robinson. Giants kicker Jude McAtamney missed the extra point, leaving the Giants with a 13-3 lead.

Dart had not had a throw over 20 yards in his first two games. He has three in two series tonight.

He had a 34-yard throw to Lil’Jordan Humphrey on the Giants’ first drive. He had a 26-yarder to Robinson and then the 35-yard touchdown to Robinson on the second.

Dart is 3-of-5 for 95 yards, with Robinson catching two for 61.