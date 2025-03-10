 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carr_250310.jpg
Could Carr be on the move post-June 1?
nbc_pft_hendrickson_250310.jpg
Hendrickson: Nowhere I’d rather be than Cincinnati
nbc_pft_simmsfreeagencyshow_250310.jpg
Chris Simms Unbuttoned NFL FA Live Show preview

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carr_250310.jpg
Could Carr be on the move post-June 1?
nbc_pft_hendrickson_250310.jpg
Hendrickson: Nowhere I’d rather be than Cincinnati
nbc_pft_simmsfreeagencyshow_250310.jpg
Chris Simms Unbuttoned NFL FA Live Show preview

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaycee Horn agrees to four-year extension with Panthers

  
Published March 10, 2025 10:39 AM

Cornerback Jaycee Horn wasn’t set to become a free agent this week, but the Panthers still moved to lock him up for years to come.

The team announced that they have agreed to a four-year extension with their 2021 first-round pick. The team did not disclose other terms of the deal, but multiple reports say it is worth $100 million with $70 million in guaranteed money.

Horn missed big chunks of time with injuries in his first three NFL seasons, but was in the lineup 15 times in 2024 and was named a Pro Bowler for the first time at the end of the season. He had 68 tackles, an interception, 13 passes defensed, and two sacks over the course of the campaign.

Monday’s deal suggests the Panthers expect to see much more of that and much less of the injuries that kept him out of 29 games in the coming years.