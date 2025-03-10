Jaycee Horn agrees to four-year extension with Panthers

Cornerback Jaycee Horn wasn’t set to become a free agent this week, but the Panthers still moved to lock him up for years to come.

The team announced that they have agreed to a four-year extension with their 2021 first-round pick. The team did not disclose other terms of the deal, but multiple reports say it is worth $100 million with $70 million in guaranteed money.

Horn missed big chunks of time with injuries in his first three NFL seasons, but was in the lineup 15 times in 2024 and was named a Pro Bowler for the first time at the end of the season. He had 68 tackles, an interception, 13 passes defensed, and two sacks over the course of the campaign.

Monday’s deal suggests the Panthers expect to see much more of that and much less of the injuries that kept him out of 29 games in the coming years.