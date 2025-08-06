Jaycee Horn involved in car accident, won’t practice Wednesday

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn isn’t taking part in Wednesday’s joint practice with the Browns.

The team announced that Horn is sitting out of the practice after being involved in a car accident on his way to the team’s facility.

Horn, who was alone in his vehicle, was not transported to the hospital by emergency personnel who responded to the incident. He was evaluated by team medical personnel and it was determined that taking the day off was the best course of action.

There’s no word on when he might be back on the field, but they have their preseason opener on Friday so Horn may get a few days of rest before any determination is made about a return to action.