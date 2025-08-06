 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jerryjones.jpg
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jerryjones.jpg
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaycee Horn involved in car accident, won’t practice Wednesday

  
Published August 6, 2025 10:25 AM

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn isn’t taking part in Wednesday’s joint practice with the Browns.

The team announced that Horn is sitting out of the practice after being involved in a car accident on his way to the team’s facility.

Horn, who was alone in his vehicle, was not transported to the hospital by emergency personnel who responded to the incident. He was evaluated by team medical personnel and it was determined that taking the day off was the best course of action.

There’s no word on when he might be back on the field, but they have their preseason opener on Friday so Horn may get a few days of rest before any determination is made about a return to action.