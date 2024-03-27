Jayden Daniels plans to throw at Pro Day, won’t do other drills

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is taking a different approach to Wednesday’s Pro Day than his LSU teammate Malik Nabers.

While Nabers is planning to run the 40-yard-dash in addition to running routes as a receiver, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that Daniels will only be throwing during the workout. Daniels also opted out of the 40 and other drills during the Scouting Combine.

Daniels is also taking a different course than Nabers when it comes to meeting with teams. Nabers had dinner with the Giants and met with several other teams on Tuesday, but Daniels did not schedule any time with teams until after Wednesday’s workout.

Caleb Williams has been expected to be the first overall pick in April for some time with Daniels and Drake Maye usually listed as the likeliest players to go No. 2, although betting markets have boosted J.J. McCarthy in recent days.