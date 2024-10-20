 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Jayden Daniels questionable to return with rib injury

  
Published October 20, 2024 04:40 PM

The Commanders are up 10-0 over the Panthers in the first quarter, but no one in Washington is feeling too happy right now.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels went to the locker room after the team’s first offensive possession of the game. Evan Washburn of CBS reported that Daniels will be having X-rays after injuring his rib and his return is called questionable.

Marcus Mariota is now in the game for the Commanders.

Daniels had a 46-yard run to set up an Austin Seibert field goal at the end of the Commanders’ first drive, but took a hit at the end of that run that may have led to the injury. Dante Fowler returned an interception to put the Commanders up 7-0, so they now lead 10-0 late in the opening quarter.