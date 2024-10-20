Jayden Daniels questionable to return with rib injury

The Commanders are up 10-0 over the Panthers in the first quarter, but no one in Washington is feeling too happy right now.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels went to the locker room after the team’s first offensive possession of the game. Evan Washburn of CBS reported that Daniels will be having X-rays after injuring his rib and his return is called questionable.

Marcus Mariota is now in the game for the Commanders.

Daniels had a 46-yard run to set up an Austin Seibert field goal at the end of the Commanders’ first drive, but took a hit at the end of that run that may have led to the injury. Dante Fowler returned an interception to put the Commanders up 7-0, so they now lead 10-0 late in the opening quarter.