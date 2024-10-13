 Skip navigation
Jayden Daniels says he has an even higher gear

  
Published October 13, 2024 12:14 PM

The present meets the future in Baltimore today, when two-time MVP Lamar Jackson hosts potential offensive rookie of the year (and fringe MVP candidate) Jayden Daniels.

And for as good as Daniels has been, he can still be even better.

Speaking to him after last week’s shredding of the Browns, I told Daniels it looks like he has a higher gear. Does he?

He said he does.

It’s already been a sight to behold. If Daniels can take things up a notch, it will be even more remarkable. And today would be a great day for it, as the Commanders have an opportunity to put the entire league on notice that their 4-1 start is far from a fluke.