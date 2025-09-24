 Skip navigation
Jayden Daniels will practice Wednesday, Terry McLaurin will not

  
Published September 24, 2025 12:41 PM

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had some good news and some bad news about a pair of injured offensive starters on Wednesday.

Quinn said that quarterback Jayden Daniels will return to practice as a limited participant. He did not practice all last week because of a knee injury and did not play in the team’s Week 3 win over the Raiders.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin did play in that game, but he left with a quad injury before it was over. Quinn said he will not take part in practice on Wednesday.

Reports on Tuesday indicated that McLaurin was going for additional opinions on the injury. Quinn said there’s nothing unusual about a player doing that and that he would have another update on the wideout’s condition Friday, although word could leak out ahead of his next press conference if those evaluations turn up something that will lead to an extended absence.