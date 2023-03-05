 Skip navigation
Jayden Reed participates in Combine despite severe eye infection

  
Published March 5, 2023 02:46 PM

Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed did nearly everything at the NFL Scouting Combine despite a severe eye infection.

Reed tweeted a photo of his right eye, which nearly was closed.

He wore black sunglasses to his media interview, explaining he wasn’t trying “to be Ric Flair or anything.”

“In the light, it’s kind of helping me a little bit,” Reed said.

Reed still ran a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash, had a 33 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump.

In three seasons at Michigan State, Reed caught 147 passes for 2,069 yards and 18 touchdowns. He earned All-America all-purpose honors in 2021 and was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player.