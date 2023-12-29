Jayden Reed set to play for Packers; Christian Watson and De’Vondre Campbell doubtful

Wide receiver Jayden Reed is on track to return to the Packers lineup on Sunday night.

Reed missed Week 16 with chest and toe injuries, but he participated in practice all three days this week and he did not receive an injury designation ahead of Green Bay’s matchup with the Vikings. Reed’s presence will help make up for the expected absence of Christian Watson, who is set to miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury after being listed as doubtful.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (neck), tight end Luke Musgrave (kidney), running back Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) and tackle Luke Tenuta (ankle) also landed in the doubtful category on Friday.

Safety Darnell Savage (shoulder), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (chest, ankle), defensive lineman T.J. Slaton (knee, foot), and cornerback Robert Rochell (neck) are listed as questionable. Wicks did not practice at all this week, but the other three players all took part in practice in at least a limited fashion.