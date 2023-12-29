Jaylen Waddle ruled out, Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play

The Dolphins officially won’t have one of their top offensive weapons for their big matchup with the Ravens on Sunday.

Jaylen Waddle has been ruled out for Week 17, head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Friday press conference.

Waddle’s availability was always at least questionable for this week after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Cowboys last week. But Waddle being out is still significant, as he’s second on the team behind Tyreek Hill with 72 catches, 1.014 yards, and four touchdowns.

While Tua Tagovailoa appeared on the injury report with a left thumb and quad issues, McDaniel said the quarterback is expected to play. McDaniel noted Tagovailoa hit his thumb on a Dallas player’s helmet in last week’s game.

“I really haven’t been worried about it at all, just because I didn’t know about it during the game,” McDaniel said. “When I found out about it the day after the game, he let me know what play it was — it was in the first quarter. And he played the entire game without saying anything and has just been getting treatment on it.”

Tagovailoa leads the league with a 70.5 percent completion rate and 4,214 passing yards. He’s compiled a 105.4 passer rating with his 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.