Jaylen Waddle wants to bounce back from “year that I didn’t want”

After making the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, the Dolphins slumped in 2024.

They finished with an 8-9 record as their offense went from second in the league with 496 points in 2023 to 22nd place with 345. One of the reasons why they fell so far was a big drop in production from wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Waddle had at least 72 catches and 1,014 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons, but managed just 58 catches for 744 yards last season. Waddle said this offseason that 2024 was ""definitely the year that I didn’t want as an individual” and shared one thing he knows he needs to improve if he wants to turn things back around.

“After watching the film, definitely a lot of hand eye [coordination] — I feel like I’m trying to move without the ball too much,” Waddle said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “And just the simple things, just timing, getting smoother in and out of my routes. Pretty much that.”

Tight end Jonnu Smith had 88 catches last season, but he’s now in Pittsburgh and Darren Waller is out of retirement to help fill that spot on the offense. While the Dolphins will be hoping that Waller picks up where he left off, a rebound from Waddle would be an even better sign for their offensive hopes in 2025.