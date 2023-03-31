 Skip navigation
Jayron Kearse will wear No. 0 for Cowboys

  
Published March 31, 2023 11:54 AM
Safety Jayron Kearse will become the first player in Cowboys history to wear the No. 0, the team announced . He will switch from No. 27.

Kearse and linebacker Micah Parsons had a social media tug-of-war over the number after NFL owners voted to allow it earlier this week.

Parsons tweeted about becoming “Agent 0,” prompting Kearse to reply, “Too late.”

It would have been a costly proposition for Parsons, considering league rules require players to purchase the current inventory of their unsold jerseys before changing number. Parsons’ No. 11 jersey is one of the more popular jerseys in the league.

Kearse wore No. 1 during his time at Clemson. He wore 27 his entire career aside from the 2020 season when he was No. 47 with the Lions.