Jedrick Wills has knee surgery, will miss rest of season

The Browns won’t be getting left tackle Jedrick Wills back this season.

Wills has been on injured reserve for more than a month because of sprained MCL and multiple reports say that he had arthroscopic surgery on his knee on Tuesday morning. Wills will not be able to return to action as a result of the operation.

It’s the second time in as many days that a Browns tackle has been shut down for the season. Rookie Dawand Jones hurt his knee in practice before Sunday’s win over the Jaguars and head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday that he will not be back on the field before 2024.

Jones was starting at right tackle because Jack Conklin was lost for the season in September. James Hudson took over for him and Geron Christian has been starting at left tackle in an alignment that is now set to continue as long as both players can stay off the injury report.