Jeff Okudah has “great chance” to return early in the season

Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah has gotten plenty of bad injury news during his NFL career, but he avoided it this week,

Okudah was carted off the field at Friday’s practice and went for an MRI on his ankle. Head coach Arthur Smith said he hoped for “optimistic” results and he said on Saturday that the team received just that after tests.

“Very positive news all things considered. We expect he’s got a great chance to be back really early part of the season,“ Smith said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The Falcons acquired Okudah in a trade with the Lions this offseason. The third overall pick in the 2020 draft played 10 games over his first two seasons before making 15 appearances last year.