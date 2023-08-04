 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Marshall v Notre Dame

2023 Betting Preview Series: Notre Dame
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Updated Positional Fantasy Rankings for 2023

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rogerbennett_230804.jpg
What do soccer clubs get from star athlete owners?
nbc_dps_paulfinebaum_230804.jpg
Finebaum: Tradition waning as realignment swirls
nbc_dps_conferencerealignment_230804.jpg
Arizona and Florida State are looking to realign

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Marshall v Notre Dame

2023 Betting Preview Series: Notre Dame
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Updated Positional Fantasy Rankings for 2023

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rogerbennett_230804.jpg
What do soccer clubs get from star athlete owners?
nbc_dps_paulfinebaum_230804.jpg
Finebaum: Tradition waning as realignment swirls
nbc_dps_conferencerealignment_230804.jpg
Arizona and Florida State are looking to realign

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeff Okudah suffered an ankle injury, Falcons awaiting MRI results

  
Published August 4, 2023 11:50 AM

Falcons defensive back Jeff Okudah was carted off the field at Friday’s practice and after the session head coach Arthur Smith provided a little more insight into the situation.

Smith told reporters that Okudah suffered an ankle injury.

“With Jeff, it’s an ankle,” Smith said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “But you look at it, and I just don’t want to be quoted on something and give you [something] one way or the other. But we’ll have more after he gets done with an MRI. Hopefully, it’s optimistic and he’ll be back out there.

“So, that’s kind of where we’re at. I hate to be that vague. This isn’t like we’re trying to be vague for competitive reasons or whatever. … It’s just the way information travels, guys get carted off, there are all kinds of ridiculous rumors, and the guy’s OK. I just won’t know until he gets an MRI.”

Okudah, the No. 3 pick of the 2020 draft, was traded from the Lions to the Falcons in April. After his first two seasons were marred by injury, Okudah started 15 contests last year and recorded 73 total tackles, seven passes defensed, a forced fumble, and an interception.