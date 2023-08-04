Jeff Okudah suffered an ankle injury, Falcons awaiting MRI results

Falcons defensive back Jeff Okudah was carted off the field at Friday’s practice and after the session head coach Arthur Smith provided a little more insight into the situation.

Smith told reporters that Okudah suffered an ankle injury.

“With Jeff, it’s an ankle,” Smith said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “But you look at it, and I just don’t want to be quoted on something and give you [something] one way or the other. But we’ll have more after he gets done with an MRI. Hopefully, it’s optimistic and he’ll be back out there.

“So, that’s kind of where we’re at. I hate to be that vague. This isn’t like we’re trying to be vague for competitive reasons or whatever. … It’s just the way information travels, guys get carted off, there are all kinds of ridiculous rumors, and the guy’s OK. I just won’t know until he gets an MRI.”

Okudah, the No. 3 pick of the 2020 draft, was traded from the Lions to the Falcons in April. After his first two seasons were marred by injury, Okudah started 15 contests last year and recorded 73 total tackles, seven passes defensed, a forced fumble, and an interception.