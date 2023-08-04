Jeff Okudah carted off at Falcons practice

Cornerback Jeff Okudah got a fresh start with the Falcons this year, but he found himself in familiar circumstances at practice on Friday.

Reporters at Falcons camp shared word that Okudah went down with an injury after defending wide receiver Frank Darby during a 1-on-1 drill. Okudah was eventually helped onto a cart while medical personnel looked at his lower right leg.

The Lions made Okudah the third overall pick of the 2020 draft, but injuries limited him to 10 games over his first two seasons. He stayed healthy enough to play 15 games last year and recorded 73 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Detroit traded Okudah to the Falcons in April for a fifth-round pick and his new team will now wait for word on his condition to see if he’ll be able to help them on the field this season.