Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Updated Positional Fantasy Rankings for 2023
Marshall v Notre Dame

2023 Betting Preview Series: Notre Dame
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_joshjacobs_v2_230804.jpg
What is end game for Jacobs’ stalemate with LV?
nbc_pft_berrycommanders_230804.jpg
Berry: Commanders are ‘playing with house money’
nbc_pft_garrettonrbs_230804.jpg
How RB durability could be affecting market issue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jeff Okudah carted off at Falcons practice

  
Published August 4, 2023 10:27 AM

Cornerback Jeff Okudah got a fresh start with the Falcons this year, but he found himself in familiar circumstances at practice on Friday.

Reporters at Falcons camp shared word that Okudah went down with an injury after defending wide receiver Frank Darby during a 1-on-1 drill. Okudah was eventually helped onto a cart while medical personnel looked at his lower right leg.

The Lions made Okudah the third overall pick of the 2020 draft, but injuries limited him to 10 games over his first two seasons. He stayed healthy enough to play 15 games last year and recorded 73 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Detroit traded Okudah to the Falcons in April for a fifth-round pick and his new team will now wait for word on his condition to see if he’ll be able to help them on the field this season.