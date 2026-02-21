 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley on Sean Mannion: I’ve never really seen a system like his, it’s refreshing

  
Published February 21, 2026 02:42 PM

Running back Saquon Barkley was one of several Eagles offensive players who failed to reach their previous heights during the 2025 season and the unit’s overall performance led to a change at offensive coordinator last month.

Sean Mannion replaced Kevin Patullo in that role and Barkley said on NFL Network that he’s had a chance to speak with the new member of the staff. Barkley said they have not started breaking down the intricacies of the offense at this point, but loves “the challenge of putting yourself in a new system” and that what he knows of this one sets it apart from any other one that he’s played in so far.

“I’m super excited about it,” Barkley said. “I’m going on Year 9, which is crazy to say, and I’ve had a lot of different coaches and head coaches and been a part of a lot of systems. I don’t think I really came across a system like this. For me, it’s refreshing. You get something new. You get to learn something new.”

The Eagles also saw longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland leave the team this offseason, so it will be a significant course correction after a disappointing season for the Super Bowl LVIX champs. If that correction means Barkley bounces back to his 2024 levels, Mannion’s hiring will prove to be a very popular one in Philadelphia.