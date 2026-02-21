Zach Charbonnet undergoes ACL surgery

During the divisional-round win over the 49ers, Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL. On Friday, nearly five weeks after the injury, Charbonnet underwent surgery to repair the ligament.

Charbonnet made the announcement on Instagram.

The timeline for Charbonnet’s return isn’t known.

Complicating the situation for the Seahawks is the looming free agency of Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III. The Seahawks reportedly are “unlikely” to use the franchise tag to keep Walker in place for 2026. Absent a new deal in Seattle, he’ll be free to sign elsewhere in 18 days.

A second-round pick in 2023, Charbonnet rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2025 regular season. He added 144 receiving yards. And he made arguably the play of the year, picking up a loose ball that turned out to be a key two-point conversion in a Week 16 overtime win against the Rams.

If Walker goes, the Seahawks will need to add a running back. The need becomes more pronounced if Charbonnet isn’t ready when Week 1 rolls around.

There’s one option with whom new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is familiar. 49ers running back Brian Robinson is due to become a free agent. He rushed for 400 yards in 2025 as the understudy to Christian McCaffrey. Fleury was the run-game coordinator for the 49ers in 2025.