Nick Sirianni, Frank Reich discussed a potential reunion

  
Published February 21, 2026 11:33 AM

During the first three years of Frank Reich’s tenure as head coach of the Colts, Nick Sirianni served as Reich’s offensive coordinator. Before Reich accepted the job as the Jets’ new offensive coordinator, Sirianni and Reich considered a reunion.

In a profile of Reich by Dan Pompei of The Athletic, Pompei points out that Sirianni and Reich discussed the possibility of Reich becoming an adviser to Sirianni in Philadelphia.

After Kevin Patullo was fired, Sirianni didn’t interview Reich to become the Eagles’ offensive coordinator. Reich ultimately got a better opportunity to run the offense in New York, for a head coach whose specialty is defense.

The pressure seems to be relatively the same in both organizations, for different reasons. With the Eagles, there’s a very high bar. With the Jets, there’s urgency to finally exceed a very low bar.

With the Jets, there’s also flexibility at the quarterback position. Reich surely will have some say when it comes to who they’ll acquire.

Pompei writes that Reich jokingly called Andrew Luck, the Stanford G.M., about playing for the Jets. Last year, it was Luck who tabbed Reich to take the reins of a Stanford program that was in turmoil.

Reich, as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, helped the franchise win its first Super Bowl in 2017. He parlayed that into a twelfth-hour candidacy to become the coach of the Colts. Luck’s retirement sparked a revolving door that ultimately prompted Jim Irsay to roll the dice on Jeff Saturday. Then, only 11 games into Reich’s first season with the Panthers, he was unceremoniously fired and ushered out of the building by security.

He’s still getting his head-coaching salary from Carolina through 2026. And Reich has a chance to remind everyone that he knows a thing or two about designing and calling plays. Especially if the Jets can get a quarterback who’ll be able to effectively and consistently execute.