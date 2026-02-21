Baker Mayfield downplays beef with new division rival Kevin Stefanski

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield added some spice to his team’s rivalry with the Falcons when Kevin Stefanski became Atlanta’s head coach, making clear that he still has hard feelings about the way his time with Stefanski in Cleveland ended. But now Mayfield is downplaying any issue with Stefanski.

“There’s stuff there, but it’s not like it’s beef,” Mayfield said in a Super Bowl interview with Sports Illustrated, via NFL.com. “We’ve worked together, anytime you know somebody, you want to beat them whether it’s a good or bad relationship.”

Mayfield said that if there’s extra motivation to beat the Falcons, it’s because the Buccaneers want to get back on top in the NFC South, not because Stefanski is the Falcons’ coach.

“Not a revenge game of a sense of Atlanta, but we lost the division for the first time since four or five years, so, any divisional game will be a revenge game, I guess,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield has had a lot more success than Stefanski since the two of them parted, and Mayfield knows beating Stefanski on the field will mean more than any words he can say.