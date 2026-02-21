 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sundayticket_260220.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket case returns to court in March
nbc_pft_tvrights_260220.jpg
NFL TV rights fees could double in near future
nbc_pft_tanking_260220.jpg
NBA’s approach doesn’t ‘eliminate’ tanking

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sundayticket_260220.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket case returns to court in March
nbc_pft_tvrights_260220.jpg
NFL TV rights fees could double in near future
nbc_pft_tanking_260220.jpg
NBA’s approach doesn’t ‘eliminate’ tanking

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baker Mayfield downplays beef with new division rival Kevin Stefanski

  
Published February 21, 2026 01:00 PM

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield added some spice to his team’s rivalry with the Falcons when Kevin Stefanski became Atlanta’s head coach, making clear that he still has hard feelings about the way his time with Stefanski in Cleveland ended. But now Mayfield is downplaying any issue with Stefanski.

“There’s stuff there, but it’s not like it’s beef,” Mayfield said in a Super Bowl interview with Sports Illustrated, via NFL.com. “We’ve worked together, anytime you know somebody, you want to beat them whether it’s a good or bad relationship.”

Mayfield said that if there’s extra motivation to beat the Falcons, it’s because the Buccaneers want to get back on top in the NFC South, not because Stefanski is the Falcons’ coach.

“Not a revenge game of a sense of Atlanta, but we lost the division for the first time since four or five years, so, any divisional game will be a revenge game, I guess,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield has had a lot more success than Stefanski since the two of them parted, and Mayfield knows beating Stefanski on the field will mean more than any words he can say.