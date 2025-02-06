Jeffery Simmons: I 100 percent believe in the organization in Tennessee

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons hasn’t been to the postseason since 2021, when Tennessee fell to Cincinnati in the divisional round as the AFC’s top seed to go one-and-done.

But with Brian Callahan back for his second season as head coach and a new G.M. in Mike Borgonzi, Simmons said this week that he’s confident in the Titans’ direction in 2025.

“I 100 percent believe in the organization in Tennessee,” Simmons said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “At the end of the day, where it starts at is finding players in the draft who can help us win football games. But no matter who we have on the roster, it’s all about the foundation.”

Simmons has been a foundational kind of player since the organization made him a first-round pick in 2019. He’s registered 31.5 sacks, 49 tackles for loss, and 66 quarterback hits over the course of his six-year career in 84 games.

He wants to continue to be a leader who can hold his teammates accountable while striving for success.

“But I think one of the biggest things I learned this past season, having such a young team, is you have these guys coming out of college, some of them the best players on the team, and a lot of them didn’t know how to handle maybe constructive criticism. And I know I maybe need to be better with how I deliver it,” Simmons said. “So, for me, it’s all about: How can I approach it better in my message to get to some of the young guys because some guys don’t take it as a veteran like Arden [Key] might take it.

“I hold myself to a high standard, so at the end of the day, it’s all about: How can I be a better leader for the team? And how can I deliver my message better when I am trying to hold them accountable? At the end of the day, guys know me, and they know I am a passionate player. It may come off sometimes wrong, but I hope they all know how much I care about the guys in the locker room.”

Eventually, Simmons wants to be playing in the last game of the season instead of speaking with members of the media on radio row.

“That’s my goal,” Simmons said. “And I think with the things we have in place in Tennessee, it’s going to happen. Heck, I think we have three or four former G.M.s with us now. I think Miss Amy [Adams Strunk] understands what we need to do from what I am seeing with the hires, and I am excited.

“I am excited to see what [the new regime] can do with our team, and our roster. I most definitely believe we can get here, and we will get here.”