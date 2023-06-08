 Skip navigation
Jeffery Simmons: I’m looking forward to winning, not rebuilding

  
Published June 8, 2023 02:30 AM
June 6, 2023 08:48 AM
The Cowboys, Jets, Titans, Lions, Jaguars and Bills have discussed DeAndre Hopkins since he became a free agent, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to weigh in on which teams actually need a WR.

The Titans bid farewell to a number of veteran players this offseason and there’s been talk about them moving on without quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, and safety Kevin Byard as well.

All three of those players remain on the roster, which makes it easier to avoid talk of rebuilding in Tennessee. That’s a good thing for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who signed a four-year contract extension with the Titans this offseason and said on NFL Network Wednesday that he doesn’t look at this offseason’s moves as a sign that the team is taking a step backward.

“I don’t look at it as a rebuilding ,” Simmons said. “I look at it as another opportunity to come back this year to finish our season off the way it was supposed to have been last year,” Simmons said. “The way we finished last year wasn’t what we wanted it to be. We didn’t finish the way I wanted it to be, especially being the leader and captain. That’s not who we are in Tennessee. I’m looking forward to this season. I’m not looking forward to no rebuild season. I’m looking forward to winning.”

The Titans’ pursuit of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is a sign that they don’t view 2023 as a rebuild either and landing the veteran wideout would be a shot in the arm to their efforts to contend come the fall.