Jeffery Simmons is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 17

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has been named their Community MVP for Week 17.

Simmons held a series of recent events for young people around the Nashville area. Simmons worked with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee to provide four high school seniors with custom suits they can use for job and college interviews as well as other milestone events in their lives. He also provided 20 other students with $400 to shop for clothing and other gear and donated $5,000 to support the girls flag football team at a local high school.

“I’m honored to be named the NFLPA Community MVP,” Simmons said in a statement. “This recognition reflects the incredible work that is being done in our amazing community. I’m grateful to continue to use my platform to be a light in my community.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a nonprofit organization of Simmons’ choice and he will join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the NFLPA’s Alan Page Award at the end of the season.