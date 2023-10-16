Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah credits Jim Schwartz for figuring out 49ers’ tendencies

The Browns pulled one of the biggest upsets of the season on Sunday, beating the 49ers and keeping them from setting a franchise record with 16 straight regular season wins.

The defense led the way, holding the 49ers to 215 yards.

So how did they do it? Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah explained it to PFT after the game.

“All their key players were definitely something that we keyed in on,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “Great coaching from Coach [Jim] Schwartz and, you know, his ability to be able to see and acknowledge different things that may be tendencies for the offense. We just go out there and follow what he says.”

Of course, Schwartz likely would (as Owusu-Koramoah said) credit the players.

Beyond detecting any tendencies or tells in the San Francisco offense, the Browns needed to match the physicality of the 49ers. And the Browns did.

“We feel like we’re a physical team as well,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “I mean, we see that they’re physical, but your physicality is not necessarily tested until it’s met with somebody else who’s physical. Met with somebody else is also just as hungry as you. I think that the aim was always to be physical. But yeah, you want to make sure that you meet a team that’s physical with physicality.”

They absolutely did, as evidenced by the fact that receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey emerged from the games with injuries.