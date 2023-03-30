 Skip navigation
Jeremy Chinn “super excited” about role in new Panthers defense

  
Published March 30, 2023 05:53 AM
The Panthers traded up for the first overall pick in this year’s draft has centered most of the attention in Carolina on the quarterback position, but that’s not the only place where things are going to look different for the team in 2023.

New defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is installing his defense this offseason and it is going to feature a change in role for safety Jeremy Chinn from last season. During an appearance on NFL Network, Chinn said his conversations with Evero and secondary coach Jonathan Cooley have him prepared to move back into more of a hybrid linebacker role while Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods handle more of the deep safety work.

“This system I’ll be a little bit closer to the line of scrimmage again, kind of how I was in previous years,” Chinn said. “I’m super excited about it. I’ll be able to be around the ball more. That’s really exciting. Talking to Evero and coach Cooley, we have plans and I’m excited for what they have me doing a little bit.”

Chinn’s heading into the final year of his rookie deal and showing off his versatility in 2023 should only help his prospects for a lucrative new deal in the future.