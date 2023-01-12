 Skip navigation
Jerick McKinnon is the AFC offensive player of the month

  
Published January 12, 2023 03:39 AM
nbc_pft_pftdraft_230110
January 10, 2023 09:16 AM
With the playoff field set, Mike Florio and Chris Simms choose who they think are the best bets to win it all come February.

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon has been a touchdown machine as of late, but not necessarily as a runner.

In the last six games of the regular season, McKinnon had at least one receiving touchdown. There were a pair of contests where he had two.

That’s why McKinnon has been named AFC offensive player of the month for December and January.

McKinnon caught 27 passes for 274 yards with eight touchdowns in that six-game span. He also rushed for 142 yards with a TD.

McKinnon has become an essential target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who appears on track to win his second MVP award. The running back finished second on the team with nine receiving touchdowns. Tight end Travis Kelce led the way with 12.

With a playoff bye this week, the Chiefs will take on the lowest-remaining seed in next week’s divisional round.