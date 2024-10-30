Jermaine Eluemunor: T.J. Watt didn’t do a damn thing until strip sack in fourth quarter

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt was named AFC offensive player of the week for his performance on Monday night against the Giants. But Giants right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor was not impressed.

Eluemunor believes that for the most part, he won the individual battle with Watt when blocking him on Monday night.

“I was on an island with him for a majority of the game. And he didn‘t do a damn thing. I’m not gonna sit here and fricking sing his praises,” Eluemunor told WFAN Radio, via SI.com. “He didn’t do anything for three-and-half quarters and had one impact play.”

Of course, that “one impact play” was a huge strip sack on which Watt blew right past Eluemunor, when the Giants had a miscommunication on offense that led Daniel Jones to fail to call for Eluemunor to get help with Watt. It’s a bit strange that Eluemunor is choosing to call out Watt after a game in which he played a huge roll in a Giants loss that dropped the team to 2-6.

Watt had seven total tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss in the game. It’s hard to see how anyone could say he didn’t do a damn thing.