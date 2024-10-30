T.J. Watt wins eighth career AFC defensive player of the week award
Published October 30, 2024 12:18 PM
Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt put up a strong performance in his team’s 26-18 victory over the Giants on Monday night.
Now Watt has been named AFC defensive player of the week for the eighth time in his career.
Watt finished the Week 8 contest with seven total tackles, 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
In the fourth quarter, Watt strip-sacked quarterback Daniel Jones and recovered the loose ball to stop a key possession in Pittsburgh territory.
Watt now has 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, and a league-high four forced fumbles in 2024.