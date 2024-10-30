 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

T.J. Watt wins eighth career AFC defensive player of the week award

  
Published October 30, 2024 12:18 PM

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt put up a strong performance in his team’s 26-18 victory over the Giants on Monday night.

Now Watt has been named AFC defensive player of the week for the eighth time in his career.

Watt finished the Week 8 contest with seven total tackles, 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

In the fourth quarter, Watt strip-sacked quarterback Daniel Jones and recovered the loose ball to stop a key possession in Pittsburgh territory.

Watt now has 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, and a league-high four forced fumbles in 2024.