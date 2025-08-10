 Skip navigation
Jermaine Johnson passes his physical, ready to practice

  
Published August 10, 2025 05:48 PM

Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson has passed his physical, and the team activated him off the active/physically unable to perform list Sunday.

Johnson ruptured his right Achilles in a Week 2 game against the Titans.

He is expected to be ready for the 2025 season opener.

“He’s going through the protocol of getting himself ready,” coach Aaron Glenn said during camp, via Eric Allen of the team website. “Everyone has their own protocol -- he understands and he’s working his ass off to get back, but we want to make sure we have him for the long haul.”

Johnson, the 26th overall pick in 2022, earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023 when he totaled 7.5 sacks, 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.