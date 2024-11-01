 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerod Mayo: Drake Maye will be limited in practice, could still play Sunday

  
Published November 1, 2024 10:49 AM

Friday’s practice will be more of the same for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Jets and was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday as he works through the protocoal. Head coach Jerod Mayo said at a press conference before Friday’s practice that there’s no change in the quarterback’s status.

“He is still in the protocol and going through that process,” Mayo said. “He’ll be limited. He has been limited this week so far. He’ll be limited today as well.”

Mayo said that Maye could still be cleared in time to play against the Titans on Sunday, but word on that will come at some point after Friday’s practice. Jacoby Brissett will start if Maye is not cleared to return.