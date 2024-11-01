Jerod Mayo: Drake Maye will be limited in practice, could still play Sunday

Friday’s practice will be more of the same for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Jets and was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday as he works through the protocoal. Head coach Jerod Mayo said at a press conference before Friday’s practice that there’s no change in the quarterback’s status.

“He is still in the protocol and going through that process,” Mayo said. “He’ll be limited. He has been limited this week so far. He’ll be limited today as well.”

Mayo said that Maye could still be cleared in time to play against the Titans on Sunday, but word on that will come at some point after Friday’s practice. Jacoby Brissett will start if Maye is not cleared to return.