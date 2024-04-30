 Skip navigation
Jerod Mayo: Rookie mistake to say we’d “burn some cash” this offseason

  
Published April 30, 2024 09:05 AM

Jerod Mayo is in his first year as the Patriots head coach and it’s inevitable that he’ll make a few missteps as he grows accustomed to his new job.

Mayo has already acknowledged one of them. In one of his first comments after getting hired, Mayo said the Patriots had a lot of cap space this offseason and that they would allow them to “burn some cash” in free agency as they worked to improve the roster.

The Patriots have been active over the last couple of months, but they didn’t quite meet the “burn some cash” level that Mayo suggested. They re-signed several of their own players while making lower-key additions from outside the organization and Mayo said on WEEI Monday that he made a “rookie mistake” in setting that expectation.

“That’s alright. Because we have to be smart,” Mayo said, via NESN.com. “Once again, the burning of cash was a mistake. In saying that, we do have cash and we’ll spend it on guys that we think will make this team better.”

Mayo’s initial comments illustrated his enthusiasm for the job of putting the Patriots back on a winning track, but the process for a 4-13 team isn’t an overnight one and the Patriots’ actions made it clear that they aren’t viewing it that way.