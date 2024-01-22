Jerod Mayo: We’ll bring in talent, burn some cash this offseason

The Patriots took care of one part of their offseason to-do list when they hired Jerod Mayo as their new head coach and they’ll now move on to other tasks.

In the near term, those tasks will include hiring someone to run the personnel department and filling out Mayo’s coaching staff. Once we get to March, the roster will move front and Mayo shared some of the team’s plans on that front during an appearance on WEEI Monday.

The Patriots are projected to be among the teams with the most salary cap space in the league and Mayo said the team won’t be shy about using it to upgrade the talent he’ll be able to deploy in his first season in his new job.

“We’re bringing in talent, 1,000 percent,” Mayo said. “Have a lot of cap space, and cash. Burn some cash.”

The departure of Bill Belichick means things are going to look different in New England this season and the results of the shopping spree Mayo is planning will help determine just how different the Patriots will be in 2024.