Jerry Jeudy: Russell Wilson has a big year coming

  
Published June 29, 2023 09:49 AM

While Russell Wilson had the worst season of his career in 2022, teammate Jerry Jeudy is anticipating much different results in 2023.

Jeudy hosted a youth football camp in the Denver area on Wednesday and told reporters that he has confidence Wilson will rebound in the coming year because of the quarterback’s mentality.

Russ is a soldier ,” Jeudy said, via Ben Swanson of the team’s website. “So just the way he handles his business, the way he handles situations, I just know the type of guy he is and the stuff that he can overcome.

“In the situations like that, that don’t put no fear into a man’s heart. And I know that this year, he got a big year coming ahead.”

Denver finished last season No. 32 in scoring, managing just 16.9 points per game. Wilson ended the year completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 starts. He was also sacked a league-high 55 times.

The Broncos should be improved under head coach Sean Payton. But Wilson in particular must be significantly better for Denver to be competitive in the AFC West.