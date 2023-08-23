Jerry Jones announces DeMarcus Ware will join Cowboys’ Ring of Honor

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is dragging his feet putting Jimmy Johnson in the team’s Ring of Honor, but he wasted no time in honoring DeMarcus Ware.

Only 18 days after Jones presented Ware for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he announced that the former edge rusher will go into the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor. Jones surprised Ware with the announcement at the Cowboys’ Season Kickoff event Wednesday.

Ware, 41, will become the 20th player added to the facade of AT&T Stadium. The Ring of Honor also includes two executives (Tex Schramm and Gil Brandt) and coach Tom Landry.

Brandt was the last inductee, earning his place in the Ring in 2018.

Ware played for the Cowboys from 2005-13, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks with 117.

It leaves Jones and Johnson as the team’s only Hall of Famers not in the Ring of Honor. Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020.

Jones makes up the one-man committee that controls the inductees into the team’s Ring of Honor. He agreed to put in Johnson in 2021 but still hasn’t and now is making excuses for not doing it.