Jerry Jones claims he offered Micah Parsons and a first for Quinnen Williams

The Cowboys are excelling, for now. And owner Jerry Jones is embellishing, as always.

Appearing Friday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones made an eye-popping claim. Via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com, Jones said he offered the Jets linebacker Micah Parsons plus a first-round pick for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams before the start of the regular season.

Not Williams plus a first-rounder for Parsons. Parsons plus a first-rounder for Williams.

“I thought that much of Williams,” Jones said.

That’s the opposite of what Jones said in September. Williams, Jones indicated at the time, was the starting point for a Parsons package, and not the other way around.

The latest claim, we’re told, was met with laughter from the powers-that-be in New York.

Jones later acquired Williams for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick (the highest one the Cowboys have), and defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

And Jones’s latest exaggeration isn’t surprising. He’s still trying to justify the decision to trade Parsons. By claiming the Jets said “no” to Parsons and a first-round pick for Williams, Jones attempts to further undermine Parsons — who became on Thursday the first player with 12 or more sacks in each of his first five seasons.