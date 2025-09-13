 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Jerry Jones contacted Jets about Micah Parsons, wanted Quinnen Williams and more

  
Published September 13, 2025 01:53 PM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does two radio interviews per week in Dallas. With the Cowboys hosting the Giants this weekend, he added another one, in New York.

And, as Jerry often does, he said something interesting.

Appearing with Gary Myers on ESPN New York, Jones said the Cowboys called the Jets about a possible Micah Parsons trade. Jones wanted defensive tackle Quinnen Williams as the starting point for a trade.

The Jets, per Jones, did not have the resources to do the deal. Jones has consistently said that the Cowboys wanted to emerge from the transaction with a run-stuffing defensive tackle. (They eventually got Kenny Clark, if you haven’t heard, as part of a trade with the Packers.)

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported last Sunday that the Cowboys could get no traction with any AFC teams. It’s surprising, frankly, that the Bills and the Ravens weren’t boxing each other out for Parsons.

For the Ravens especially, it would have been a lot easier to hold that 15-point, fourth-quarter lead with Parsons chasing around reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen.