Jerry Jones contacted Jets about Micah Parsons, wanted Quinnen Williams and more

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does two radio interviews per week in Dallas. With the Cowboys hosting the Giants this weekend, he added another one, in New York.

And, as Jerry often does, he said something interesting.

Appearing with Gary Myers on ESPN New York, Jones said the Cowboys called the Jets about a possible Micah Parsons trade. Jones wanted defensive tackle Quinnen Williams as the starting point for a trade.

The Jets, per Jones, did not have the resources to do the deal. Jones has consistently said that the Cowboys wanted to emerge from the transaction with a run-stuffing defensive tackle. (They eventually got Kenny Clark, if you haven’t heard, as part of a trade with the Packers.)

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported last Sunday that the Cowboys could get no traction with any AFC teams. It’s surprising, frankly, that the Bills and the Ravens weren’t boxing each other out for Parsons.

For the Ravens especially, it would have been a lot easier to hold that 15-point, fourth-quarter lead with Parsons chasing around reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen.