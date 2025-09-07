Cowboys tried to send Micah Parsons to AFC, but could find no takers

The Cowboys made a bad situation worse by trading linebacker Micah Parsons to a conference rival in Green Bay. The Cowboys ultimately didn’t have many choices.

It came down to Green Bay or Philadelphia.

Via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Cowboys began trying to trade Parsons roughly a week before the trade happened. Dallas, however, could find no traction with any AFC teams.

It’s kind of amazing that no AFC team would try to get Parsons. The Chiefs have made it to five of the last six Super Bowls, and other elite teams are trying to close the window on the Kingdom’s reign.

The Bills, the Ravens, the Chargers, the Broncos. All of them should have been interested.

The Eagles absolutely were. They offered, per Glazer, two first-round picks, a third-round pick, a fifth-round pick and more. But the Cowboys weren’t going to trade Parsons to a division rival that is already more stacked than most if not all other NFL teams.