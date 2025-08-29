 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonstrade_250828(1).jpg
Florio: Parsons’ trade a result of DAL fumbling
nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonstrade_250828(1).jpg
Florio: Parsons’ trade a result of DAL fumbling
nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerry Jones expects no bad blood with Micah Parsons’ agent

  
Published August 28, 2025 10:33 PM

Jerry Jones claimed in April he didn’t know the name of Micah Parsons’ agent. Last week, the Cowboys owner blamed David Mulugheta for not getting a deal done, saying the super agent told him to “stick it up our ass” after Jones negotiated one-on-one with Parsons.

The Cowboys refused to negotiate with Mulugheta and instead traded the star edge rusher to the Packers on Thursday in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

Mulugheta also represents wide receiver George Pickens, who was traded to the Cowboys this offseason. Pickens is in the final year of his contract. Athletes First, Mulugheta’s agency, also represents Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith, who is entering his fourth season with the Cowboys, who exercised his fifth-year option for 2026.

Jones, though, said Thursday he expects no bad blood between Mulugheta and Athletes First and the Cowboys. It’s just negotiations. It’s just business.

“From everything I’ve heard from people that know him, he’s not that fragile,” Jones said. “Let me tell you something: You can’t do this stuff; you can’t business like this and be around this and be fragile. I’m not. It still doesn’t mean you can’t get mad, but still I would think that with his background and what have you, he’s very professional and very willing to keep his eye on the ball and not get caught up in a lot of the other stuff, emotions or other things that go on.”

Jones said he’s never left a negotiation with a bad feeling, regardless how it turned out, and he insists he doesn’t have bad feelings for Mulugheta or Parsons today.