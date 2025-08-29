Jerry Jones expects no bad blood with Micah Parsons’ agent

Jerry Jones claimed in April he didn’t know the name of Micah Parsons’ agent. Last week, the Cowboys owner blamed David Mulugheta for not getting a deal done, saying the super agent told him to “stick it up our ass” after Jones negotiated one-on-one with Parsons.

The Cowboys refused to negotiate with Mulugheta and instead traded the star edge rusher to the Packers on Thursday in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

Mulugheta also represents wide receiver George Pickens, who was traded to the Cowboys this offseason. Pickens is in the final year of his contract. Athletes First, Mulugheta’s agency, also represents Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith, who is entering his fourth season with the Cowboys, who exercised his fifth-year option for 2026.

Jones, though, said Thursday he expects no bad blood between Mulugheta and Athletes First and the Cowboys. It’s just negotiations. It’s just business.

“From everything I’ve heard from people that know him, he’s not that fragile,” Jones said. “Let me tell you something: You can’t do this stuff; you can’t business like this and be around this and be fragile. I’m not. It still doesn’t mean you can’t get mad, but still I would think that with his background and what have you, he’s very professional and very willing to keep his eye on the ball and not get caught up in a lot of the other stuff, emotions or other things that go on.”

Jones said he’s never left a negotiation with a bad feeling, regardless how it turned out, and he insists he doesn’t have bad feelings for Mulugheta or Parsons today.