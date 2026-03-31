Jerry Jones has the definitive response to Mark Cuban: “When the ducks quack, feed ‘em”

In 2014, as the NFL made its incursion into every Thursday night a permanent thing, former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had a warning for pro football: “Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered.”

On Tuesday, long-time Dallas Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones had a response: “When the ducks quack, feed ‘em.”

The quacking of the ducks is the demand from consumers. And Jones is right.

When Cuban said what he said, he predicted that the NFL was 10 years from an implosion. Twelve years later, the NFL keeps getting bigger and bigger.

More games, more windows to watch games, more eyeballs. More money.

Basically, more.

Is there a limit? Even if the NFL staged a standalone game every night of the week from Week 1 through Week 18 (or, soon enough, Week 20), millions would watch. Every night.

For now, the NFL has to avoid Friday and Saturday night from the second weekend in September to the second weekend in December. It still leaves five days as open season.

And whether it’s duck season or rabbit season, it’s always hog season.