Jerry Jones says Cowboys have no deadline to extend Micah Parsons’ contract

Micah Parsons didn’t talk Wednesday, but Jerry Jones did, and the star edge rusher might have something to say after hearing what the Cowboys owner said.

Jones repeatedly said Parsons is under contract, which is true. Parsons, though, spent all of training camp as a hold-in, declining to participate in any of the practices in Oxnard, California.

The sides remain in a stalemate, with Parsons’ Aug. 1 trade request not spurring any urgency. The Cowboys’ season opener on Sept. 4 apparently isn’t a deadline, either.

“No, not at all,” Jones said Wednesday, via video from Jonah Javad of WFAA. “You don’t have deadlines when you’re playing under a contract.”

Jones said “nothing” is preventing talks from happening, but he didn’t guarantee talks will happen any time soon.

“We might or might not talk,” Jones said. “The rest gets into what we do every day.”

The Cowboys return home this week, playing the Ravens at AT&T Stadium on Saturday before continuing camp at their training facility in Frisco next week. Jones was asked if talks would pick up once the Cowboys return to Texas.

“I don’t know that necessarily talks will, but we’ve got a game coming and he’s under contract,” Jones said.

Jones said last week he was “absolutely not” confident Parsons would play Week 1. He sang a different tune Wednesday, sounding as if he expects Parsons to play on his $24 million fifth-year option.

“Again, all you’ve got to go on are contracts,” Jones said. “We are negotiating for a contract. When you do a contract, you would hope that after a negotiation that’s what both the team and player look to to see what our obligations are. I have a lot of respect for a contract.”

Parsons is expected to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, topping Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, who signed a three-year, $123 million extension this week. When is the question.

Jones expressed his appreciation for Parsons being in training camp, though the four-time Pro Bowler has not participated.

“I’m glad he’s been here,” Jones said. “It’s important for the team, teammates. It’s important for him to pick up all the coaching and the nuances. Osmosis is a very big thing, and he’s been here and been a part of that.”