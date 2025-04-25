 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones says drafting Tyler Booker could help the Cowboys tush push this year

  
Published April 25, 2025 05:03 AM

The Cowboys drafted Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick on Thursday night, and afterward Jerry Jones was excited.

Jones said that adding Booker to an offensive line that also includes guard Tyler Smith and center Cooper Beebe could make the Cowboys effective at the play the Eagles have run so effectively in recent years.

“Put him in there with that big Beebe and put him in with Tyler, and we might be able to tush push,” Jones said, drawing laughter at the Cowboys’ post-first round press conference.

The tush push might be banned this season, as the league considers going back to the old rule that made it illegal to push any ball carrier. And even if it remains legal, the Cowboys might decide they don’t want to run it with Dak Prescott. But Jones thinks his team now has an interior offensive line that can push people around in the running game.