NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women's Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jerry Jones says he’s happy with decision to trade Amari Cooper, use cap space elsewhere

  
Published February 2, 2023 08:37 AM
nbc_pft_cowboysoffense_230202
February 2, 2023 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what approach Mike McCarthy will take when calling offensive plays next season, after Kellen Moore’s departure.

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones has no regrets about trading wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Jones acknowledged that the Cowboys could have used a wide receiver of Cooper’s caliber, but he defended the decision to unload Cooper’s contract because he says the $20 million in cap space that saved was well used.

“When I look at the salary involved, over $20 million a year, and I look at what we got with that salary to help this team that we wouldn’t have been able to have with this team, had we kept him, I like what we did,” Jones said.

Jones admitted he hoped third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert would have contributed more, and that Michael Gallup would have recovered more quickly from a torn ACL, but he insisted that losing Cooper wasn’t a problem for the Cowboys, given that the $20 million they didn’t spend on Cooper was $20 million they could spend on other players.