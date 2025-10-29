Jerry Jones shifts his priorities to something more lucrative than football

Jerry Jones has found him some “gloryhole.”

The Cowboys owner and General Manager, who has insisted on personally managing the football affairs of the team he has owned for 36 years, has a different priority. In the short term. And maybe in the long term.

As explained by Benoît Morenne of the Wall Street Journal, Jones’s $1 billion investment in Comstock Resources is paying dividends in the form of a massive underground ocean of natural gas.

“There’s $100 billion present value with gas out there,” Jones told Morenne by phone. “That’s why I’m talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense with the Dallas Cowboys.”

That’s all the more reason for Jones to hire a traditional G.M. and get out of the day-to-day football business. If he can’t go all-in with his time and attention, he should find someone who can and who will.

And Jones clearly can afford to hire someone to run the team. If his Comstock Investment has mushroomed to a $100 billion present value, it dwarfs the value of his football franchise.

Who knows? Maybe his more industry-accurate achievement of “gloryhole” will get him to lose sufficient interest in an endeavor that has failed to get there for 30 years, and cash out.