 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fullcooperintv_251029.jpg
DeJean feels ‘built for any of the three’ DB spots
nbc_pft_dejeanclip_251029.jpg
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
nbc_pft_rbsurgewk8v3_251029.jpg
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fullcooperintv_251029.jpg
DeJean feels ‘built for any of the three’ DB spots
nbc_pft_dejeanclip_251029.jpg
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
nbc_pft_rbsurgewk8v3_251029.jpg
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerry Jones shifts his priorities to something more lucrative than football

  
Published October 29, 2025 07:06 PM

Jerry Jones has found him some “gloryhole.”

The Cowboys owner and General Manager, who has insisted on personally managing the football affairs of the team he has owned for 36 years, has a different priority. In the short term. And maybe in the long term.

As explained by Benoît Morenne of the Wall Street Journal, Jones’s $1 billion investment in Comstock Resources is paying dividends in the form of a massive underground ocean of natural gas.

“There’s $100 billion present value with gas out there,” Jones told Morenne by phone. “That’s why I’m talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense with the Dallas Cowboys.”

That’s all the more reason for Jones to hire a traditional G.M. and get out of the day-to-day football business. If he can’t go all-in with his time and attention, he should find someone who can and who will.

And Jones clearly can afford to hire someone to run the team. If his Comstock Investment has mushroomed to a $100 billion present value, it dwarfs the value of his football franchise.

Who knows? Maybe his more industry-accurate achievement of “gloryhole” will get him to lose sufficient interest in an endeavor that has failed to get there for 30 years, and cash out.